Short Interest in Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Drops By 13.2%

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RELV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 8,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513. Reliv International has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

