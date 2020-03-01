Short Interest in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expands By 10.2%

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays cut shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 455,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $646.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.89. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,868 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Retrophin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Retrophin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Retrophin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Retrophin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Retrophin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.