Short Interest in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Decreases By 5.9%

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,995. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,547,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $17,262,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 314,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $351.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $315.09 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.