Short Interest in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Decreases By 7.1%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.90. 585,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

