Short Interest in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Decreases By 7.0%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SGMA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $74.86 million during the quarter.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

