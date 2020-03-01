Short Interest in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Decreases By 6.6%

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

SNBR stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

