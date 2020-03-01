Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Drops By 14.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 30th total of 16,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SBUX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. 18,772,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,947. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $598,687,000 after purchasing an additional 491,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.