Short Interest in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Declines By 6.8%

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 8,990,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 573,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Shares of SRCL opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $9,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

