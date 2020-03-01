Short Interest in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Decreases By 7.4%

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of STKL opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $114,939.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

