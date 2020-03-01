Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Decreases By 6.0%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SYKE stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $38.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.