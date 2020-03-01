Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Decreases By 6.4%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 626,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $337.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.75. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.84 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.