Short Interest in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Decreases By 7.6%

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.1 days. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tucows stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tucows has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tucows by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tucows by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in Tucows by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tucows in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tucows by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.