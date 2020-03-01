Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Decreases By 6.8%

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 987,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,847 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 22.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 157,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

