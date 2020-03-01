Short Interest in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Drops By 6.4%

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 28,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.