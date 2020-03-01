Short Interest in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Decreases By 6.9%

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 750 shares of company stock valued at $29,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,478,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens cut shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

