Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Grows By 5.1%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $3,850,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,875,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $888,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

