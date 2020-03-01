Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Declines By 6.4%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 330,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $691.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

