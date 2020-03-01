Short Interest in Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Decreases By 7.9%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

