Short Interest in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Drops By 5.9%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

