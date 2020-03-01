Short Interest in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Decreases By 7.3%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 0.50%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

