ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,731.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 37% lower against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $9,731.00 and $3,033.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.02602104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00227438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00134392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

