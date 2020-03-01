SHPING Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. SHPING has a market capitalization of $14,893.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,080,955 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

