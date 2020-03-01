SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. SIBCoin has a market cap of $531,718.00 and approximately $443.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,579.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.02565798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.01 or 0.03698272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00678278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00758436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00091358 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00576253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,240,460 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

