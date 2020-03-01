Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 622,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sientra by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sientra by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Sientra has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $11.92.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

