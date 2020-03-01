Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Senior Officer Sells C$28,902.06 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 2,654 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.89, for a total transaction of C$28,902.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,649.99.

SW stock traded down C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.44. The company had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.18. The company has a market cap of $378.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.22 and a twelve month high of C$19.47.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

