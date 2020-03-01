Silent Notary Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, TOPBTC, DDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $191,256.00 and approximately $43,700.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

