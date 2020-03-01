Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,512.36% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $449,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,251.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $950,686.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,295.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 50.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

