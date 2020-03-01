Silverway (SLV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,184.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Silverway token can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $4.12 million and $31,184.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,629.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.03682200 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002088 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00307616 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00759841 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.