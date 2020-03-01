Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,003 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $22.06 on Friday. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

