SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 844,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 894,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,686. SINA has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SINA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SINA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SINA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BOCOM International lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.