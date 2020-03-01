Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

