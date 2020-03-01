Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $292,289.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $21.25 million and $292,289.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00053769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00482674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.03 or 0.06430294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00064213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011645 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,189,094 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

