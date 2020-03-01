SingularityNET Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Tidex and Ethfinex. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $342,684.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

