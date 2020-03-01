Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 165,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SINO remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. 10,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,450. Sino-Global Shipping America has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

