Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Skechers USA reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $252,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 475,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after acquiring an additional 461,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

