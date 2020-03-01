Skrumble Network Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Skrumble Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1.20 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMart, Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.