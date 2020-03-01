SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Update

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 884,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 842,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SKYW opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.57. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SkyWest by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SkyWest by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SkyWest by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

