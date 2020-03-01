SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to announce $439.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $340.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE SM opened at $6.57 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $688.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

