SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.23 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and HitBTC. SmartCash has a market cap of $6.23 million and $549,776.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,511.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.19 or 0.02532382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.64 or 0.03620254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00670221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00752937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00090182 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00028399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00572654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.