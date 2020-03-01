SmartCoin (SMC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,653.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00674733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007531 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000796 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,104 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

