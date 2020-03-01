SmartMesh One Day Trading Volume Reaches $368,430.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $368,430.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00497632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.06 or 0.06395526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011663 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SMT is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

