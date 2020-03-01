SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $948,468.00 and approximately $123,375.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

