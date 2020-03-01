Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 301,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

