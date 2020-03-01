SnapCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $77,497.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $77,497.00 and $6,710.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00496358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.92 or 0.06383405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00066102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005735 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011575 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

