SnapCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,425.00 and approximately $6,088.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00497721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.85 or 0.06373376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00064128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.