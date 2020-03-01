Snovian.Space Hits Market Cap of $333,456.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $333,456.00 and $50.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00497280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.42 or 0.06355002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00064003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 385,901,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,770,764 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

