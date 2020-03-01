SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $537,142.00 and approximately $124,453.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005629 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,769,760 coins and its circulating supply is 22,692,668 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

