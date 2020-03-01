Social Activity Token (SAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,438.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $65,438.00 and $9.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00428908 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 277.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012556 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011640 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012433 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001678 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

SAT is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

