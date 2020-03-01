Social Send (SEND) Price Reaches $0.0036

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market cap of $194,440.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018928 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003974 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004621 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 179.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,915,389 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

