Social Send (SEND) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market capitalization of $198,652.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019242 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004074 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004591 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,915,389 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.